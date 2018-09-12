CT mayoral candidate Volmink says he'll focus on basic service delivery

Heinrich Volmink is in the running to take over when Patricia De Lille steps down from the position at the end of next month.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mayoral candidate Heinrich Volmink says addressing social cohesion challenges will be a key focus should he be elected as Patricia De Lille’s replacement.

Volmink is in the running to take over when she steps down from the position at the end of next month.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is to start interviewing candidates in the next few days and will make an announcement by the end of September.

The 42-year-old is a member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature and also serves as the party's provincial chairperson.

Volmink qualified as a medical doctor at the University of Kwazulu-Natal and obtained his Master of Medicine degree, cum laude, at the University of the Witwatersrand.

As an MP in the National Assembly, he also served as the DA's Shadow Minister of Water and Sanitation and as Shadow Deputy Minister of Health.

Volmink says he'll focus on improving the state of basic service delivery.

“Issues around poverty and unemployment are issues that affect everybody in the city. Looking at how to bring together the city using service that is accessible to all, continuing with the good work that is being done there [and] tackling some of the underlying issues that still exist as barriers between communities.”

Volmink is up against Western Community Safety MEC Dan Plato, himself a former mayor, Provincial Legislature speaker Sharna Fernandez, City of Cape Town Mayco member Brett Herron and Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson, who took the reins briefly when the DA booted De Lille, earlier this year.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)