WC recorded most gang-related murders, crime stats reveal
The stats show how almost all gang-related murders in South Africa were recorded in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Police stations in the Western Cape continue to be burdened with the most murder investigations in South Africa.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on Tuesday released the 2017/18 crime figures showing the national murder rate has increased by almost 7%, which translates to 57 murders a day.
The latest crime statistics show that detectives in Nyanga investigate 308 murders a year on average. This was 27 more than the previous financial year.
Kraaifontein recorded the biggest jump with a staggering 31% increase in murders.
The stats also show how almost all gang-related murders in South Africa were recorded in the Western Cape.
The police's head of statistics Major General Norman Sekhukhune explains: “The province with the highest gang related-murders was the Western Cape with 808. The Eastern Cape had 87 gang-related murders.”
The police portfolio committee says it is now of the view that the need for specialised units to deal with gang and taxi-related crimes is long overdue.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
-
#CrimeStats reaction: Increase in violence against women & children a crisis
-
TMPD & SAPS slammed over rights violations at Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre
-
#CrimeStats: ANC says upward trend in murder rate is a matter of grave concern
-
#CrimeStats: DA slams ANC over 'caring more about protecting politicians'
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
Firebrand Malema vows to fight for land revolution in South Africa
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Matuba apologises to ‘Sunday Times’ journalist over gun picture
-
Some ANC branches intend challenging December conference outcome - Magashule
-
#CrimeStats: SA murder rate by the numbers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.