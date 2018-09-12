WC recorded most gang-related murders, crime stats reveal

The stats show how almost all gang-related murders in South Africa were recorded in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Police stations in the Western Cape continue to be burdened with the most murder investigations in South Africa.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on Tuesday released the 2017/18 crime figures showing the national murder rate has increased by almost 7%, which translates to 57 murders a day.

The latest crime statistics show that detectives in Nyanga investigate 308 murders a year on average. This was 27 more than the previous financial year.

Kraaifontein recorded the biggest jump with a staggering 31% increase in murders.

The stats also show how almost all gang-related murders in South Africa were recorded in the Western Cape.

The police's head of statistics Major General Norman Sekhukhune explains: “The province with the highest gang related-murders was the Western Cape with 808. The Eastern Cape had 87 gang-related murders.”

The police portfolio committee says it is now of the view that the need for specialised units to deal with gang and taxi-related crimes is long overdue.

