#CrimeStats: Nyanga named SA's murder capital for over 5 consecutive years
Philippi East, Delft, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain are also ranked among some of the stations with the highest number of murders.
CAPE TOWN - The Nyanga community policing forum (CPF) says residents are disappointed after learning the community remains the country's murder capital.
The 2017/18 crime stats released on Tuesday show the national murder rate has increased by 6.9% which translates to 57 murders a day.
The Nyanga CPF says it's disheartening that Nyanga has been named South Africa's murder capital for more than five consecutive years.
The CPF's Martin Makazi said: “We recognise the efforts done by the South Africa Police Service in terms of giving us additional forces but it’s clear those resources are not enough because we’re still occupying the number one spot.”
The Nyanga police station recorded the highest number of murders with a total of 308 reported between April 2017 and March this year. This was 27 more than the previous financial year.
