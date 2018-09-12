Cosatu: It's in ANC's best interests to probe Ramaphosa plot claims

The tripartite alliance partner was reacting to report which claimed a secret meeting was held at a Durban hotel between former President Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it would be in the best interest of the African National Congress (ANC) to investigate a report which suggests that a group within the party wants to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The tripartite alliance partner was reacting to the report which claimed that a secret meeting was held at a Durban hotel between former President Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, ex-North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and the two leaders from the ANC’s youth and women's leagues.

Cosatu’s Sizwe Pamla says: “You can’t then say you’re indifferent to that. That’s not what you want because you leave people to decide whether they believe this or not. Members of the ANC will say they do or don’t trust Zuma and then you don’t have an organisation.”

Meanwhile, Magashule has revealed that there are some branches within the party that have expressed their intention to challenge the outcomes of the December elective conference.

Magashule was speaking during an interview with eNCA on Tuesday in response to the Sunday Times report implicating him in the alleged conspiracy to unseat Ramaphosa.

The secretary-general says that he met with Zuma individually as did former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, who has also been listed as an accomplice to the alleged plot.

He has also admitted to meeting with a chairperson from the KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s embattled Moses Mabhida region, which failed to hold its regional conference two weeks ago and has been grappling tit-for-tat court battles.

“Nobody, whether inside or outside the ANC, will succeed to change the outcomes of Nasrec. The outcomes of Nasrec were democratic, the majority of delegates decided to have this leadership, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa,” the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa said outside the state capture inquiry on Monday, adding that all members of the ANC have accepted the new leaders at the helm of the organisation.

But just 24 hours later, Magashule has become the first top six officials to admit that some branches within the ANC, particularly from the North West, have expressed an intention to challenge the 54th national conference.

This is in stark contrast to Kodwa’s statement; another indication of divisions within the ruling party.

Magashule also says he has given a report to the ANC’s top officials outlining what his meeting with Zuma was about but he’s declined to share this with the media.

Additional reporting by Ziyanda Ngcobo.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)