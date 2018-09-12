Pensioner assaulted at OR Tambo International Airport in critical condition

It’s understood the man was involved in an altercation with another motorist, allegedly over a parking spot.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating an assault at OR Tambo International Airport that's left a 71-year-old man in a critical condition.

It’s understood the man was involved in an altercation with another motorist, allegedly over a parking spot.

The police's Vish Naidoo explains: “As a result of the altercation, he apparently sustained head injuries and landed in hospital. At this stage, we’re investigating a case of assault and haven’t made any arrests yet.”