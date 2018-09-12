Concerns that Mosola might interfere with investigation against him

This week the Tshwane Council decided against its previous plan to suspend city manager Moeketsi Mosola pending the outcome of the investigation into the awarding of a R12 billion tender.

JOHANNESBURG - Without being able to guarantee that Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola will not interfere with the investigation against him, Mayor Solly Msimanga says the manager will keep his job while he is being investigated.

This week the Tshwane Council decided against its previous plan to suspend Mosola pending the outcome of the investigation into the awarding of a R12 billion tender to engineering firm GladAfrica.

The council previously issued Mosola with a notice of suspension but has now decided he'll keep his job, saying they are trying to avoid court action that may delay the investigation.

Msimanga says there are employees in the city who want to give evidence against Mosola.

“We will get affidavits from people that have indicated that they might have something to say. Those will be protected.”

But there are concerns that the city manager may interfere with the witnesses now that he will continue with his job while he is being investigated.

Eyewitness News asked the mayor how he can guarantee that Mosola will steer clear of the probe.

“I will formally write to him to inform him of what can and cannot be done in terms of interfering.”

The mayor says this decision was not taken to please the Economic Freedom Fighters, which previously raised unhappiness about the intention to suspend Mosola.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)