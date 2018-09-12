Concerns that Mosola might interfere with investigation against him
This week the Tshwane Council decided against its previous plan to suspend city manager Moeketsi Mosola pending the outcome of the investigation into the awarding of a R12 billion tender.
JOHANNESBURG - Without being able to guarantee that Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola will not interfere with the investigation against him, Mayor Solly Msimanga says the manager will keep his job while he is being investigated.
This week the Tshwane Council decided against its previous plan to suspend Mosola pending the outcome of the investigation into the awarding of a R12 billion tender to engineering firm GladAfrica.
The council previously issued Mosola with a notice of suspension but has now decided he'll keep his job, saying they are trying to avoid court action that may delay the investigation.
Msimanga says there are employees in the city who want to give evidence against Mosola.
“We will get affidavits from people that have indicated that they might have something to say. Those will be protected.”
But there are concerns that the city manager may interfere with the witnesses now that he will continue with his job while he is being investigated.
Eyewitness News asked the mayor how he can guarantee that Mosola will steer clear of the probe.
“I will formally write to him to inform him of what can and cannot be done in terms of interfering.”
The mayor says this decision was not taken to please the Economic Freedom Fighters, which previously raised unhappiness about the intention to suspend Mosola.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
Former President Jacob Zuma to continue earning R2.98m a year
-
There is no state that is captured - Zuma
-
Ramaphosa defends Gordhan against EFF’s 'reign of terror' claims
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
-
Firebrand Malema vows to fight for land revolution in South Africa
-
CT mayoral candidate Volmink says he'll focus on basic service delivery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.