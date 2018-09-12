Colleagues remember fallen firefighters
A memorial service is currently underway at the Ellis Park Arena in downtown Johannesburg exactly a week after that blaze engulfed the top floors of the bank of Lisbon building.
JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are sharing special memories of their three colleagues who died trying to put out the Johannesburg CBD fire.
A memorial service is currently underway at the Ellis Park Arena in downtown Johannesburg exactly a week after that blaze engulfed the top floors of the bank of Lisbon building.
The helmets of the three have been placed at the front of the podium where candles have been lit as a tribute.
There’s a solemn atmosphere at the arena where firefighters have gathered to honour three of their fallen colleagues.
WATCH: Memorial service for firefighters killed in CBD fire
Dozens of firefighters clad in their uniforms stood on stage as one of their peers from the Fairview Fire Station reflected on the honourable characters of the three, while their grieving families listened from the front row.
Many have been unable to hold back the tears while looking at the photographs of the three men which are surrounded by candles.
One official has raised the concerning state that many of the buildings in Johannesburg are in.
He says he was present last week when his colleague fell from the 23rd floor.
He says for a long-time Mayor Herman Mashaba has tried to fight for the renovation of Johannesburg building but nothing has been done.
The firefighters say it’s important that the cause of this fire be thoroughly investigated.
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi at the #FireFightersMemorial pic.twitter.com/b06119UDbU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018
#FireFightersMemorial Of the three fire fighters who died during last week horrific blaze at the Lisbon Building in Joburg CBD: Simphiwe Moropana, Mduduzi Ndlovu, Khathutshelo Muedi. [KS] pic.twitter.com/bq7M2yeFUV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018
#FireFightersMemorial The crowd continues to grow here at the Ellis Park Arena. [KS] pic.twitter.com/lWGGm0cP99— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018
#FireFightersMemorial Set to begin at the Ellis Park Arena to honour the three brave fighter fighters who lost their lives during the fire which engulfed the Bank of Lisbon building in Joburg CBD last week. [KS] pic.twitter.com/uSjeFNcSC3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
Pensioner assaulted at OR Tambo International Airport in critical condition
-
Ipid wants to make submissions to Zondo commission
-
Ramaphosa defends Gordhan against EFF’s 'reign of terror' claims
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
-
Home Affairs officials allegedly sped up processes for Guptas to get documents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.