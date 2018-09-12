Popular Topics
Colleagues remember fallen firefighters

A memorial service is currently underway at the Ellis Park Arena in downtown Johannesburg exactly a week after that blaze engulfed the top floors of the bank of Lisbon building.

Firefighters who fought the blaze with those who died have a moment of silence at their memorial site. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Firefighters who fought the blaze with those who died have a moment of silence at their memorial site. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are sharing special memories of their three colleagues who died trying to put out the Johannesburg CBD fire.

A memorial service is currently underway at the Ellis Park Arena in downtown Johannesburg exactly a week after that blaze engulfed the top floors of the bank of Lisbon building.

The helmets of the three have been placed at the front of the podium where candles have been lit as a tribute.

There’s a solemn atmosphere at the arena where firefighters have gathered to honour three of their fallen colleagues.

WATCH: Memorial service for firefighters killed in CBD fire

Dozens of firefighters clad in their uniforms stood on stage as one of their peers from the Fairview Fire Station reflected on the honourable characters of the three, while their grieving families listened from the front row.

Many have been unable to hold back the tears while looking at the photographs of the three men which are surrounded by candles.

One official has raised the concerning state that many of the buildings in Johannesburg are in.

He says he was present last week when his colleague fell from the 23rd floor.

He says for a long-time Mayor Herman Mashaba has tried to fight for the renovation of Johannesburg building but nothing has been done.

The firefighters say it’s important that the cause of this fire be thoroughly investigated.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

