City of CT concerned by buildings contravening fire safety by-law

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has raised concern about buildings operating in contravention of the Community Fire Safety By-law.

Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith on Tuesday accompanied the city’s Fire Life Safety Inspectorate on a follow-up visit to a building in the Cape Town CBD.

A summary abatement notices to vacate the building was issued to the owner last Friday for ongoing contraventions like a faulty fire detection system and no fire rating of doors.

But during Tuesday’s visit, officials found the building is still occupied, putting the lives of its residents at risk.

Smith says the city’s Fire and Rescue Service is now seeking legal advice on the way forward.

"I was very disappointed in the utter disregard for the people’s safety, considering the major focus on fire safety in the last two weeks, particularly in view of the tragic accident in Johannesburg that resulted in the death of three firefighters."

