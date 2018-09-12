City of CT concerned by buildings contravening fire safety by-law
Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith accompanied the city’s Fire Life Safety Inspectorate on a follow-up visit to a building in the Cape Town CBD.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has raised concern about buildings operating in contravention of the Community Fire Safety By-law.
Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith on Tuesday accompanied the city’s Fire Life Safety Inspectorate on a follow-up visit to a building in the Cape Town CBD.
A summary abatement notices to vacate the building was issued to the owner last Friday for ongoing contraventions like a faulty fire detection system and no fire rating of doors.
But during Tuesday’s visit, officials found the building is still occupied, putting the lives of its residents at risk.
Smith says the city’s Fire and Rescue Service is now seeking legal advice on the way forward.
"I was very disappointed in the utter disregard for the people’s safety, considering the major focus on fire safety in the last two weeks, particularly in view of the tragic accident in Johannesburg that resulted in the death of three firefighters."
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
-
Firebrand Malema vows to fight for land revolution in South Africa
-
'Sunday Times' accepts apology from ANCWL’s Matuba over gun pic
-
Some ANC branches intend challenging December conference outcome - Magashule
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Matuba apologises to ‘Sunday Times’ journalist over gun picture
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.