Cele: Police leadership crisis contributed to spikes in crime

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has refused to point fingers at anyone for the country’s poor crime statistics.

Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole released the 2017/2018 figures in Parliament on Tuesday.

The figures showed an increase in murder, attempted murder, rape and aggravated robberies.

Speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on Wednesday morning, Cele says that a leadership crisis has contributed to the some of these increases.

“For the last seven years, there was no head at the Crime Intelligence. If you kill Crime Intelligence, you kill your elite unit... then what’s left there for you?”

Meanwhile, the government says that plans are in place to increase the number of police boots on the ground.

Cele conceded there are not nearly enough officers to police the country’s ever-growing population.

But Cele says funds have been released to ensure police colleges can take in more recruits to bolster the South African Police Service’s ranks.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)