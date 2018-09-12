Cele: Police leadership crisis contributed to spikes in crime
The crime stats figures showed an increase in murder, attempted murder, rape and aggravated robberies.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has refused to point fingers at anyone for the country’s poor crime statistics.
Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole released the 2017/2018 figures in Parliament on Tuesday.
The figures showed an increase in murder, attempted murder, rape and aggravated robberies.
Speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on Wednesday morning, Cele says that a leadership crisis has contributed to the some of these increases.
“For the last seven years, there was no head at the Crime Intelligence. If you kill Crime Intelligence, you kill your elite unit... then what’s left there for you?”
Meanwhile, the government says that plans are in place to increase the number of police boots on the ground.
Cele conceded there are not nearly enough officers to police the country’s ever-growing population.
But Cele says funds have been released to ensure police colleges can take in more recruits to bolster the South African Police Service’s ranks.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
Ramaphosa defends Gordhan against EFF’s 'reign of terror' claims
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
-
Firebrand Malema vows to fight for land revolution in South Africa
-
'Sunday Times' accepts apology from ANCWL’s Matuba over gun pic
-
Gupta naturalisation inquiry to go as far back as 1993
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.