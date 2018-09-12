Cele: Funds have been released to bolster police ranks

Police Minister Bheki Cele has conceded there are not nearly enough officers to police the country's ever-growing population.

CAPE TOWN - With the country’s murder rate on the rise, government say plans are in place to increase the number of police boots on the ground.

“In 2010, there were 200,000 police [members] in South Africa. Now, there are 191,000 members. We are about 10,000 down. We do have a problem.”

But Cele says funds have been released to ensure police colleges can take in more recruits so as to bolster the South African Police Service’s ranks.

The Western Cape is struggling to push down its murder rate. More than 20,000 people were killed nationally last year.

The Cape has shown the biggest increase at 12,6%, which translates to more than 3,700 murders.

The Nyanga police station in Cape Town has again recorded the highest number of murders with a total of 308 reported between April 2017 and March this year.

This was 27 more than the previous financial year.

Kraaifontein recorded the biggest jump with a staggering 31% increase in murders.

The stats also show how almost all gang-related murders in South Africa were recorded in the Western Cape.

Parliament’s police portfolio committee says it is now of the view that the need for specialised units to deal with gang and taxi-related crimes is long overdue.

