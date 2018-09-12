Cele calls for cooperation to bring crime rate down
The crime stats released in Parliament on Tuesday show an increase in murder, attempted murder, rape as well as aggravated robberies.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says cooperation is needed from institutions in order to bring the crime rate down, especially in townships.
Cele says better infrastructure and planning will help with policing.
“Those are things that if together we put people in well designed and proper infrastructure, that will help us easy access to those communities and it will also give the community a better feeling to behave.”
