Cash injection into Cobras franchise
The Cape Cobras see the associate sponsorship as a fresh new chapter in striving for loftier heights.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Cobras announced the S Balan Group, chaired by Punit Balan, as the associate sponsor of the Cobras for the next three years investing R1.8 million annually.
The S Balan Group is a construction and real estate company in Pune, India that has expanded into IT, food and beverage, entertainment and sports and other sectors in recent years.
“I have known Mr Balan and the S Balan Group for a couple of years now and trust and deeply respect their work ethic, ethos, and success. This is a good fit for the Cape Cobras who have for years been the primary producer of international players while winning several trophies since the franchise era started in 2004/2005,” said Nabeal Dien, chief executive officer of the Cape Cobras.
“We are delighted in the new associate sponsorship and trust it will be a long and fruitful association that will see the transformation of players from good to great.”
Balan said: “We are excited about this development, we have committed ourselves for three years and we will also be hoping to become a headline sponsor of the Betting Cape Cobras.”
It was also confirmed that JP Duminy will captain the Cape Cobras in the white-ball formats this season, while Dane Piedt will captain the team in the 4-Day competition.
