Case against ex-Sars trio postponed to November
Ivan Pillay, Johan Van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse Van Rensburg appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrates court on Tuesday.
PRETORIA - The case against three former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials has been postponed to allow the defence team full access to the docket.
Ivan Pillay, Johan Van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse Van Rensburg appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrates court on Wednesday.
The trio is accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007 when they were investigating disgraced former National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi.
After two previous postponements and fighting not to hand over significant parts of the docket to the defence, the prosecution team has capitulated.
Prosecutor Sello Maema told the court that part C of the docket was handed over on Monday, while the defence will have an opportunity to view part B next month.
It’s understood the State has also not fully handed over part A and is doing so in dribs and drabs.
It’s unclear why the State is reluctant to hand over the file, considering it committed under oath at the first appearance in March to surrender all the evidence to the accused.
The matter has been postponed until November.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
