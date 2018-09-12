Braamfontein building fire extinguished
The details around the fire are still sketchy but it's understood it broke out in the building on the corner of Melle and Jorissen Streets.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services have confirmed a fire has been extinguished at a building in Braamfontein.
The details around the fire are still sketchy but it's understood it broke out in the building on the corner of Melle and Jorissen Streets.
No one was hurt.
Spokesperson Nana Radebe said: “It was just part of an office, just one floor and we’ve managed to extinguish the fire.”
At the same time, the City of Johannesburg says it stands firmly behind the families of the three firefighters who died in last week’s blaze at the Lisbon Building in Johannesburg CBD.
A memorial service for the fallen fireman is being held at the Ellis Park Arena in downtown Johannesburg.
Earlier union members took to the podium to highlight the dismal conditions that firefighters work under.
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he shares the pain of the three families who've lost their loved ones.
The mayor says the building which caught fire needs to be closely looked at and, depending on the outcome of that probe, it may need to be demolished.
Mashaba says the deaths of these firefighters could have been avoided.
“And to the families in particular, as the City of Johannesburg, we send our sincere condolences.”
He says in light of this tragedy the city will intensify its raids on highjacked buildings.
Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters have opened cases of murder against the premier’s office, the Gauteng MECs for Health, Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development.
GALLERY: JHB firefighters bid farewell to 3 fallen colleagues
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
ANC slams ‘racist’ attack on Mpumalanga man
-
Ramaphosa defends Gordhan against EFF’s 'reign of terror' claims
-
Pensioner assaulted at OR Tambo International Airport in critical condition
-
Former President Jacob Zuma to continue earning R2.98m a year
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.