Braamfontein building fire extinguished

The details around the fire are still sketchy but it's understood it broke out in the building on the corner of Melle and Jorissen Streets.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services have confirmed a fire has been extinguished at a building in Braamfontein.

No one was hurt.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe said: “It was just part of an office, just one floor and we’ve managed to extinguish the fire.”

At the same time, the City of Johannesburg says it stands firmly behind the families of the three firefighters who died in last week’s blaze at the Lisbon Building in Johannesburg CBD.

A memorial service for the fallen fireman is being held at the Ellis Park Arena in downtown Johannesburg.

Earlier union members took to the podium to highlight the dismal conditions that firefighters work under.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he shares the pain of the three families who've lost their loved ones.

The mayor says the building which caught fire needs to be closely looked at and, depending on the outcome of that probe, it may need to be demolished.

Mashaba says the deaths of these firefighters could have been avoided.

“And to the families in particular, as the City of Johannesburg, we send our sincere condolences.”

He says in light of this tragedy the city will intensify its raids on highjacked buildings.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters have opened cases of murder against the premier’s office, the Gauteng MECs for Health, Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development.

