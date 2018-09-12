Banyana suffer injury blow ahead of Cosafa tournament opener

Banyana Banyana have been served with the news that striker Chantelle Esau will miss the tournament with a knee injury sustained at training ahead of their opener against Madagascar on Wednesday.

Banyana face Madagascar on Wednesday before taking on Botswana on Friday and finally they have a meeting with Malawi on 17 September.

Head coach Desiree Ellis says that losing the Mamelodi Sundowns striker is a massive blow for the side.

“It’s a bad one for us especially on the eve of the tournament because she was looking like she was coming back into form. We know what Chantelle is capable of and unfortunately for her, its what happens in sport but things like that really bring teams together.”

Ellis also says that the injury to Esau gives an opportunity to a younger player.

"It’s an opportunity for someone else coming in and it will be interesting how they step up and I believe in giving other players an opportunity in these kinds of situations."

Kick-off at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth is at 15:30.