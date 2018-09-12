Banyana begin Cosafa Cup title defence with win over Madagascar

Desiree Ellis’ ladies broke the deadlock as early as the 13th minute of the game through Khanya Xesi after some lovely interplay between the attacking force.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana began their Cosafa Cup title defence with an impressive 2-1 victory over Madagascar in their opening group game at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Banyana were back minutes later to double their lead, this time through Nothando Vilakazi before the Madagascan ladies pulled one back from the penalty spot, all this action within the first 20 minutes of the game.

The second half was a much more subdued affair as both sides couldn’t replicate the intensity from the first half.

Banyana has to play the remaining 20 mins with 10 players as debutant Thato Letsoso received her marching orders after picking up two yellow cards.

South Africa sits second on the group on goal difference behind their Friday’s opponents Botswana who beat Malawi in the other group game.