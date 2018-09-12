BankservAfrica: SA economy showing signs of improvement
BankservAfrica's Sheragen Naidoo says while the economy is still in a decline, the latest data shows that the economy is looking stronger than previous months.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African economy is showing signs of improvement as it gets into the third quarter.
That's according to BankservAfrica’s monthly Economic Transaction Index report released on Wednesday.
The local economy is in recession for the first time since 2009.
BankservAfrica's Sheragen Naidoo says while the economy is still in a decline, the latest data shows that the economy is looking stronger than previous months.
“With these two months… August numbers, it’s an indication that we are possibly moving into the right direction and that’s something to be mindful of. It doesn’t necessarily mean that we are out of the woods as yet, it doesn’t mean the economy is out of recession, but it does mean there’s possible hope.”
This comes as the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Business Confidence Index has fallen to 90.5 in August from 94.7 the previous month.
It's due to a decline in export volumes, a weaker rand and higher inflation.
Business confidence raced to a two and a half year high in January after Cyril Ramaphosa's election as African National Congress leader with the private sector anticipating business-friendly policy changes following years of uncertainty under former President Jacob Zuma.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand firmer on positive retail data; stocks fall
-
Manyi urged to follow procedure in terminating Afro Worldview workers’ contracts
-
Eskom to start power interruptions in Dihlabeng Municipality
-
There is no state that is captured - Zuma
-
African Travel Summit kicks off in Langa
-
Strong call for chicken to be zero-rated from VAT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.