Another CT community takes to the streets over gang-related crime

This is the latest in a string of anti-gang violence demonstrations in the city over the past few weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of Bishop Lavis residents took to the streets on Tuesday morning to protest against crime in the area.

They're taking a stand against gang violence in particular. A number of roads have had to be closed.

Our formal and informal business community is in full support of TotalShutdownLavis! Posted by Victor Altensteadt on Tuesday, 11 September 2018

This is the latest in a string of anti-gang violence demonstrations in the city over the past few weeks.

Two weeks ago, Bonteheuwel residents were forced from a main road in the area which they’d been blocking.

Police discharged stun grenades after warning the group to move. Residents were protesting against gangsterism.

Police stations in the Western Cape continue to be burdened with the most murder investigations in South Africa.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on Tuesday released the 2017/18 crime figures showing the national murder rate has increased by almost 7%, which translates to 57 murders a day.

The stats also show how almost all gang-related murders in South Africa were recorded in the Western Cape.

The police's head of statistics Major General Norman Sekhukhune explains: “The province with the highest gang related-murders was the Western Cape with 808. The Eastern Cape had 87 gang-related murders.”

Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze & Shamiela Fisher.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)