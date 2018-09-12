ANC slams ‘racist’ attack on Mpumalanga man

Video footage of Monday’s crime shows the two white men attacking the black man allegedly while trying to arrest him.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it is shocked by the actions of two men who were filmed assaulting and dragging a man on the ground in Mpumalanga.

Video footage of Monday’s crime shows the two white men - who apparently work for a security company - attacking the black man allegedly while trying to arrest him.

The man survived the crime.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content

Our police are afraid of Boers. A man is being assaulted by Boers in front of police officers. Black man you are on your own. This police are only good in shooting and killing blacks. If it were blacks assaulting a white man those blacks would have been shot immediately by police Posted by Siphokazi Pitseng on Tuesday, 11 September 2018

The attack sparked outrage among residents who protested and burnt down two shops.

Two suspects were arrest on Tuesday.

The ANC's Pule Mabe says the attack appears to be racially motivated.

“Their shameless disregard of the police officers at the scene, who were clearly trying to reason with them, demonstrates their disdain for the rule of law. Such conduct has no place in our society and those who believe they are above the law should be ashamed to call themselves South Africans. No citizens have a right to take the law into their own hands.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)