Amcu to head to CCMA after gold sector wage talks deadlock

The union on Tuesday vowed to cripple the sector after accusing Sibanye Stillwater, Harmony Gold and Village Main Reef of negotiating in bad faith.

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) will head to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Wednesday after wage talks with employers in the gold sector deadlocked.

Workers are demanding a R1,000 increase per year while the companies are offering R625.

Amcu says that mine workers are being oppressed and it will go on strike this week if there is no resolution.

Union president Joseph Mathunjwa says: “The Chamber of Mines, I’ve been calling them, it will be a museum. History of mining, of oppression of black mineworkers in this country.

“A person who still recognises that building and that administration, there’s something wrong with them.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)