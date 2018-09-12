Popular Topics
All Blacks bring back heavy artillery for Bok Test

Having fielded a second-string side against Argentina last Saturday, the All Blacks have strengthened their team with the return of their first choice players.

FILE: The All Blacks vs the Springboks. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks.
FILE: The All Blacks vs the Springboks. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks.
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The New Zealand All Blacks have rung the changes for their Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

Having fielded a second-string side against Argentina last Saturday, the All Blacks have strengthened their team with the return of their first choice players. Kieran Read will again captain the side from the back of the scrum while Star flyhalf Beauden Barrett returns to the number 10 jersey in place of Richie Mo’unga.

Aaron Smith partners with Barrett in the trusted half-back pairing and Rieko Ioane has recovered from injury to start on the left wing. With Brodie Retallick sidelined for the rest of the Championship with a shoulder injury, Scott Barrett is entrusted with the enforcer role at lock.

Ryan Crotty who missed the Pumas clash due to concussion is back in the starting side while on the bench Sonny Bill Williams and Patrick Tuipulotu return after recovering from their various injuries.

