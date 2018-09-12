Airline removes nuts after Sri Lanka president's rage
Sri Lanka's airline spokesman said it has responded by clearing its stock of cashews, only served in business class, and would change its Dubai-based supplier.
COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's national airline said Wednesday it has stopped serving cashews after the country's president flew into a rage over nuts served to him on a flight to Colombo.
"Returning from Kathmandu, I was served some cashews on board a Sri Lankan flight, but it was so bad even a dog wouldn't eat it," Maithripala Sirisena said on Monday.
"I want to know who authorised the purchase of these nuts," the president told a meeting of farmers.
An airline spokesman said it has responded by clearing its stock of cashews, only served in business class, and would change its Dubai-based supplier.
This is not the first time that airline nuts have prompted outrage.
In 2014 a South Korean heiress famously ordered a Korean Air plane back to its gate to eject a cabin crew member after she was served nuts still in their packet.
Last month, Colombo renewed its search for an equity investor in the loss-making and heavily indebted Sri Lankan after the International Monetary Fun d warned that the airline was dragging the country's economy down.
In May last year, attempts to privatise the carrier collapsed after a US private equity firm withdrew its bid for a 49% stake.
The airline was profitable before Mahinda Rajapakse, when he was president, cancelled a management agreement with Emirates in 2008 following a personal dispute.
The carrier had refused to bump fare-paying passengers and give their seats to Rajapakse's family.
Rajapakse removed the Emirates-appointed chief executive of Sri Lankan and made his brother-in-law Nishantha Wickremasinghe head of the company.
Wickremasinghe is now under investigation for corruption and mismanagement.
Popular in World
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.