7 teenagers rescued from flooded cave in Gordon’s Bay

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Gordon’s Bay crew rescued the teenagers, all aged 18 years, at Dappat se Gat on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Seven teenagers survived a terrifying experience after being trapped in a flooded cave in the Gordon’s Bay area.

Rescuers waded through deep water to reach the group and brought them safely out of the cave into the arms of their anxious parents.

NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said: “On arrival, the NSRI personnel rescued the teenagers using ropes and safety equipment.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)