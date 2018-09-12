41 years on, Steve Biko remembered as inspiration for youth

Biko died from injuries sustained while in police custody at what was then called the Pretoria Central Prison.

JOHANNESBURG - As today marks 41 years since Steve Biko died, he's being remembered as an inspiration for young people.

In 1997, four apartheid cops appeared before the TRC Commission and admitted to killing the founder of the Black Consciousness movement.

Biko's former colleague in the movement, Pandelani Nefolovhodwe: "You can see it all over. Fees Must Fall, the land question, decolonising education... that's the legacy of Steve Biko."