Zondo: Duduzane Zuma in better position to cross-examine state capture witnesses

The former president’s son submitted a letter to the commission on Monday stating that he is now prepared to give evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is still set to decide whether or not Duduzane Zuma can cross-examine witnesses now that he’s agreed to testify himself.

The former president’s son submitted a letter to the commission on Monday stating that he is now prepared to give evidence.

Initially, he refused to testify at the inquiry, saying he couldn’t do so while facing criminal charges on the same matter.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has indicated that Duduzane Zuma is now in a better position to be granted permission to cross-examine witnesses.

“Of course, that places him in the same position as some of the applicants for leave to cross-examine.”

This is because Zuma would be giving evidence himself.

However, Zondo is only likely to decide on Zuma’s application as well as that of the Guptas on Wednesday, when the hearings resume.

At the same time, a Treasury official, Jan Gilliland, revealed on Monday that the Gupta’s media companies pocketed over R260 million from the government.

Former Public Enterprises Minister Baraba Hogan is due to testify next.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)