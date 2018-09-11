WCED officials meet police over recent leaner abductions
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says apart from the 13 confirmed cases, the department has also received reports of at least six incidents at primary schools in Cape Town this week.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) was on Tuesday afternoon meeting with police to discuss learner abductions.
There have been at least 13 confirmed cases of abductions and attempts in Cape Town since 8 August.
Education officials say in three of the cases, the victims were sexually assaulted. It's still not yet clear whether the learner abductions are linked or co-ordinated.
Those reports mostly related to claims that people were sitting in parked cars outside school grounds taking photos of learners.
The principal of Wesley Methodist Primary in Salt River has also reported that two Grade seven learners and a high school pupil were targeted by men in a white Toyota Avanza while walking home from school on Monday.
The men allegedly asked the learners to help them carry boxes which they claimed the principal had asked them to collect.
One of the boys managed to escape the vehicle after realising their story didn't add up.
The other two boys were dropped off at school after the driver took them to a nearby flat.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
