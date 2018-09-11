Popular Topics
[WATCH] Zola gives behind the scenes peek into his new show

Zola posted a video on his Twitter account, featuring two kids behind the scenes of his new show's recording.

Behind the scenes of Hope With Zola. Picture: Bonginkosi Dlamini/Twitter.
Behind the scenes of Hope With Zola. Picture: Bonginkosi Dlamini/Twitter.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - While fans of kwaito artist, actor and presenter, Zola, wait in anticipation for his new show, the 'Super Guluva' as he is also known, has given a behind the scenes look into what the show will be like.

Zola, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, stole South Africans hearts with the SABC show Zola 7 in the early 2000s, where he offered help to people from different walks of life.

It's been years since the show ended, but fans have not forgotten the kasi hero from Soweto and have been calling for his return for a while.

DStv channel Moja Love listened and will be debuting a new show called Hope With Zola next month.

Zola posted a video on his Twitter account, featuring two kids behind the scenes of the show's recording.

