[WATCH] Zola gives behind the scenes peek into his new show
Zola posted a video on his Twitter account, featuring two kids behind the scenes of his new show's recording.
JOHANNESBURG - While fans of kwaito artist, actor and presenter, Zola, wait in anticipation for his new show, the 'Super Guluva' as he is also known, has given a behind the scenes look into what the show will be like.
Zola, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, stole South Africans hearts with the SABC show Zola 7 in the early 2000s, where he offered help to people from different walks of life.
It's been years since the show ended, but fans have not forgotten the kasi hero from Soweto and have been calling for his return for a while.
DStv channel Moja Love listened and will be debuting a new show called Hope With Zola next month.
Zola posted a video on his Twitter account, featuring two kids behind the scenes of the show's recording.
Siya Sebenza #HopeWithZola coming to your screens soon on channel 157 pic.twitter.com/aZBVgpGoxe— Bonginkosi Dlamini (@RealZola7) September 11, 2018
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah weighs in on Serena Williams and the US Open
-
[WATCH] A woman gives birth...in a moving car
-
[WATCH] Sbahle Mpisane thanks supporters from hospital bed
-
‘I was born to do this’ – Semenya boldly shines in new Nike ad
-
Stealthing: a form of rape, says Dr Tlaleng
-
Katy Perry denies Dr Luke rape claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.