[WATCH] Trevor Noah weighs in on Serena Williams and the US Open
During Saturday’s match, Serena Williams was handed a coaching violation and a point penalty for breaking her racquet before the argument with umpire Carlos Ramos ended with her losing a game.
JOHANNESBURG - South African comedian Trevor Noah has shared his thoughts on the incident where US tennis star Serena Williams had a heated argument with the umpire during the US Open final.
During Saturday’s match, which she lost 6-2 6-4 to Japan’s Naomi Osaka, Williams, was handed a coaching violation and a point penalty for breaking her racquet before the argument with umpire Carlos Ramos ended with her losing a game.
Williams was subsequently fined $17,000 for the code violations.
There have been fierce debates on the matter around the world, with some even escalating into attacks on both Williams and Osaka.
Noah spoke about the matter in between scenes during the recording of The Daily Show.
This Serena Williams story is bigger than what went down at the U.S. Open. #BetweenTheScenes pic.twitter.com/u2MaiIcME6— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 11, 2018
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.