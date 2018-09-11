Popular Topics
[WATCH] Trevor Noah weighs in on Serena Williams and the US Open

During Saturday’s match, Serena Williams was handed a coaching violation and a point penalty for breaking her racquet before the argument with umpire Carlos Ramos ended with her losing a game.

Serena Williams. Picture: @usopen/Twitter
Serena Williams. Picture: @usopen/Twitter
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African comedian Trevor Noah has shared his thoughts on the incident where US tennis star Serena Williams had a heated argument with the umpire during the US Open final.

During Saturday’s match, which she lost 6-2 6-4 to Japan’s Naomi Osaka, Williams, was handed a coaching violation and a point penalty for breaking her racquet before the argument with umpire Carlos Ramos ended with her losing a game.

Williams was subsequently fined $17,000 for the code violations.

There have been fierce debates on the matter around the world, with some even escalating into attacks on both Williams and Osaka.

Noah spoke about the matter in between scenes during the recording of The Daily Show.

