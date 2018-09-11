[WATCH] Sbahle Mpisane thanks supporters from hospital bed
Sbahle Mpisane says she's feeling ill but is grateful for the support and her family. The celebrity fitness guru looks like she's doing great on her road to recovery.
JOHANNESBURG - Good news for those who've been sending messages of support and a speedy recovery for Sbahle Mpisane.
The celebrity fitness guru looks like she's doing great on her road to recovery.
Mpisane's brother Andile posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, wishing their parents a happy anniversary.
In the video, Mpisane is seen in her hospital bed surrounded by flowers, cards and balloons.
Her brother also took the chance to cheer his sister up by bringing a glam squad to pamper her.
Mpisane says she's feeling ill but is grateful for the support and her family.
