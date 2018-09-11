Jailed Lula to bow out of Brazil's presidential race - sources
A bike dash cam recorded the entire incident as a biker cuts off a robber and saves the day.
A man driving a motorbike foiled a smash and grab in peak hour traffic. Anton Damhuis is being lauded for his brave actions when he cut off a robber trying to steal a brief case from a motorist's car in traffic.
The incident occurred on the corner of London Road and 13th Avenue in Alexandra.
Watch below how Damhuis manages to stop the robber who runs and drops the briefcase which is returned to the motorist:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
