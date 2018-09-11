Popular Topics
[WATCH] 57 people murdered in SA every day, Police Minister reveals

Police Minister Bheki Cele is releasing the crime statistics for the 2017/2018 year.

A screengrab of Police Minister Bheki Cele releasing the 2018 crime stats on 11 September 2018.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that 57 people are murdered in South Africa every day.

The minister, along with the South African Police Service's top management, is releasing the 2018 crime statistics in Parliament.

The total number of murders for the country has increased from 19,016 to 20,336.

The murder of women has increased by 11%, with 2,930 murders compared to 2,639 in 2016/2017.

Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape have recorded a decrease in murders but there has been an increase in all of the other provinces.

WATCH: Police Minister Bheki Cele releases crime stats

Timeline

