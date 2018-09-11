Transnet to deepen Durban port berths to accommodate larger ships

Transnet, which operates nearly three-quarters of the African rail network, aims to complete the work by 2023, it said in a statement.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet said on Tuesday it will spend R7 billion to deepen berths at Africa’s biggest container terminal in the port city of Durban to accommodate larger vessels.

Transnet, which operates nearly three-quarters of the African rail network, the bulk of which is in South Africa, aims to complete the work by 2023, it said in a statement.