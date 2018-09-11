Popular Topics
Go

TMPD & SAPS slammed over rights violations at Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre

The two appeared in Parliament on Tuesday following a site visit earlier this month by MPs to the centre.

FILE: EWN visited the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Marabastad in Tshwane with DA Gauteng leader John Moodey to highlight the barriers faced by those seeking asylum. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: EWN visited the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Marabastad in Tshwane with DA Gauteng leader John Moodey to highlight the barriers faced by those seeking asylum. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs has criticised the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and South African Police Service (SAPS) for their role in allegations of human rights violations at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Pretoria.

The two appeared before the committee on Tuesday following a site visit earlier this month which revealed security problems along with allegations of intimidation, extortion and exploitation of asylum seekers by officials.

The portfolio committee's chairperson Hlomane Chauke says the report given by the authorities lacked detail and was untruthful.

“The police, generally, they were talking about something that’s different from what we expected. And the metro police themselves did not have a clue of the challenges in that particular area. So, it was clear there’s no proper coordination, meaning that all the stakeholders are not getting involved in really dealing with the challenges as they appear.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

