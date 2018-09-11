Suspects wounded, arrested after shootout with police in Fourways

It's understood police were chasing a gang of alleged robbers following reports of a house robbery in Honeydew on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a shootout between suspects and police in Fourways.

The police's Kay Makhubela says they have arrested the suspects.

“The suspects started shooting at the police and the police returned fire, two suspects were shot at and the other two were arrested."