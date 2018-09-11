'Sunday Times' editors to discuss backlash over Ramaphosa plot story

The paper provided pictures of Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule and Supra Mahumapelo at the hotel as proof that the meeting happened.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sunday Times says its editors will meet on Tuesday to decide how the paper will deal with the backlash from its exclusive report on an alleged plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The African National Congress (ANC) has slammed the newspaper for an article which details how former President Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, Women's League Secretary-General Meokgo Matuba and Youth League leader Thanduxolo Sabela met at a Durban hotel to discuss the alleged plot.

The Sunday Times has also expressed concern about a photo of a gun that was sent to journalist Qaanitah Hunter from Matuba’s phone even though the Women’s League secretary-general has said she didn’t send the apparently threatening message.

The paper’s political editor Sibongakonke Shoba says: “We were made aware of this threat while Hunter was working on the story, and it’s a message that we take very seriously. We view it as intimidation.”

I hear all the denials. But what I really don’t understand is why the SG of the ANCWL sent me a picture of a gun after I called her with questions and she denied even being in Durban on Thursday and even seeing Zuma. pic.twitter.com/eyAby3Qwuf — Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) September 9, 2018

