Study: Rainforest life exposure can create more diverse microbiome in kids
Researchers followed seven city-dwelling adults and children who lived in a remote Venezuelan jungle village without electricity, soap, or other amenities for 16 days.
Researchers followed seven city-dwelling adults and children who lived in a remote Venezuelan jungle village without electricity, soap, or other amenities for 16 days.
For the children, their microbiome — the beneficial germs in their intestines, skin, mouths, and noses — became more diverse, with higher proportions of helpful bacteria. A similar change did not occur in the adults who visited the rainforest.
“The findings suggest dietary interventions to encourage a more diverse microbiome may best succeed in children, while the microbiome of adults may be more resistant to change,” says senior researcher Maria Gloria Dominguez-Bello, a professor in Rutgers University-New Brunswick’s biochemistry and microbiology department and anthropology department.
Dominguez-Bello found in previous studies that the human microbiome in urbanised, more modernised societies contains a far less diverse array of species than that of people living more traditional, pre-modern lifestyles in the Amazon jungle of Venezuela and Peru.
Dominguez-Bello studies the connection between the microbiome and human health and how early impacts on the microbiome may contribute to the rise of obesity, diabetes, and other conditions in developed countries.
The subjects of the new experiment stayed in a rainforest village in southern Venezuela near the border with Brazil. Their daily diet consisted of cassava, fish, a little meat, and a lot of fruit. They adopted the local circadian rhythm with eight hours of sleep and bathed in a river without soap.
Researchers swabbed the subjects’ skin, nostrils, mouths, and faeces for microbe samples several times during the study and compared them with samples from villagers. They found that the urban visitors began with a less diverse microbiome than that of the locals. Over the 16 days, the urban children — but not the adults — showed significant microbiome changes, though the health implications are uncertain.
Dominguez-Bello says more research is needed to better understand the “age window” at which the microbiome can change, and to separate the various factors — diet, day/night cycles, physiology, and others — that may affect these changes.
Written by Neal Buccino, Associate Director of Public and Media Relations, Rutgers University.
This article was republished courtesy of the World Economic Forum.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.