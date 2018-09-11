Student emails 246 Nicoles hoping to find lost connection
Boy meets girl, girl gives boy wrong number: some people might take it as a hint, but one Canadian student decided it was a challenge.
MONTREAL - Boy meets girl, girl gives boy wrong number: some people might take it as a hint, but one Canadian student decided it was a challenge.
He emailed 246 women at the University of Calgary with the first name “Nicole” in search of the one he had met the night prior - causing many of the women on the mass email chain to strike up a friendship.
“We have this Nicole network now,” said communications student Nicole Manaog.
The girl gang formed after Carlos Zetina met one Nicole on Thursday when the pair apparently hit it off - but Zetina only managed to snag her first name and a wrong number.
So, he sent out an email blast: “Met you last night and you gave me the wrong number,” he wrote in the subject line.
But as a Dutch exchange student, Toetenel does not have an email address affiliated with the university in Canada's Alberta province.
The other women, however, began a long thread and soon created a Facebook page they dubbed “Nicole From Last Night” to have a mass conversation sans Zetina.
“We created a Facebook page and we've been chatting that way,” said theatre student Nicole Rathberger. “It's kind of neat that we've been using the technology to get to know each other.”
Some 15 of the Nicoles met up at a bar near the university campus, and the “real Nicole” was finally made aware of the situation through a friend late Friday.
She is expected to attend the next meeting of the Nicoles, along with a least 25 more women.
Zetina finally received word from the object of his affection via text message.
The two plans to get coffee next week, Rathberger told AFP, a date to which the other Nicoles have not been invited.
to everyone who keeps trying to join our Facebook page:— nickie (nicole) (@manaognickie) September 10, 2018
what's your name?
there's only one right answer.#nicolefromlastnight pic.twitter.com/fR4C1WFkPQ
Popular in World
-
17 years on, workers still search for 9/11 remains
-
These are countries that eat most meat
-
Mass evacuations ordered as Hurricane Florence heads toward Carolinas
-
More than 30,000 displaced in Syria's Idlib in latest offensive - UN
-
Serena Williams fined for US Open code violations
-
Russia to launch biggest war games in its history
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.