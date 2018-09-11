Popular Topics
State capture inquiry postponed until further notice

The hearings were expected to resume on Wednesday with former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan set to testify.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has been postponed until further notice.

The hearings were expected to resume on Wednesday with former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan set to testify.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the commission says it will pronounce on the way forward on Wednesday.

Chairperson Raymond Zondo was also expected to decide whether or not former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane and the Guptas would be granted permission to cross-examine witnesses.

It's unclear exactly why the state capture hearings have been postponed but the commission's spokesperson has indicated that they need more time.

Another statement is expected to be released on Wednesday to outline the way forward.

On Monday, Duduzane through his legal team submitted a letter to the commission in which he agreed to give evidence.

The Zondo Commission, which was set up to probe allegations of state capture, has so far heard from witnesses including former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

Timeline

Popular in Local

