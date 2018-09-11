Some ANC branches intend challenging December conference outcome - Magashule

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
Go

Some ANC branches intend challenging December conference outcome - Magashule

Ace Magashule also says he has given a report to the ANC’s top officials outlining what his meeting with Jacob Zuma was about but he’s declined to share this with the media.

FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen during the ANC press conference on 1 August 2018 on the outcomes of the ANC NEC Lekgotla that was held on 30 to 31 July 2018 in Tshwane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen during the ANC press conference on 1 August 2018 on the outcomes of the ANC NEC Lekgotla that was held on 30 to 31 July 2018 in Tshwane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
17 minutes ago

DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has revealed there are some branches within the party that have expressed their intention to challenge the outcomes of the December elective conference.

Magashule was speaking during an interview with eNCA on Tuesday in response to the Sunday Times report implicating him in the alleged conspiracy to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The secretary-general says he met with former president Jacob Zuma individually as did former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo who has also been listed as an accomplice to the alleged plot.

He has also admitted to meeting with a chairperson from the KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s embattled Moses Mabhida region which failed to hold its regional conference two weeks ago and has been grappling tit-for-tat court battles.

“Nobody, whether inside or outside the ANC, will succeed to change the outcomes of Nasrec. The outcomes of Nasrec were democratic, the majority of delegates decided to have this leadership, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa,” the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa said outside the state capture inquiry on Monday, adding that all members of the ANC have accepted the new leaders at the helm of the organisation.

But just 24 hours later, Magashule has become the first top six officials to admit that some branches within the ANC, particularly from the North West, have expressed an intention to challenge the 54th National Conference.

This is in stark contrast to Kodwa’s statement; another indication of divisions within the ruling party.

Magashule also says he has given a report to the ANC’s top officials outlining what his meeting with Zuma was about but he’s declined to share this with the media.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA