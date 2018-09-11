Cadbury stockpiles biscuits for hard Brexit

-
City of CT to punish water guzzlers with water management devicesLocal
Suicide attack in Afghanistan kills 22 near Pakistan border crossingWorld
ICC ‘undeterred’ by US’s John Bolton threat over Afghan activities probeWorld
[LISTEN] 'We need transparency over Eskom’s R33bn China loan'Business
EFF: Fees Must Fall activists didn't kill anybodyPolitics
Climate extremes key driver behind rising global hunger - UNWorld
Masina honours Ekurhuleni firefighters who helped extinguish Joburg CBD fireLocal
#CrimeStats: South Africans are living in a war zone - CeleLocal
DA student group holds picket in Pretoria over TUT closureLocal
[LISTEN] Bain’s Vittorio Massone not stepping downBusiness
Boks under pressure to snap away losing streakSport
Maradona seeks rebirth in Mexican clubSport
SA-born Labuschagne named in Australia Test squadSport
Reinforcements at hand for All Blacks ahead of Boks clashSport
ITF defends US Open chair umpire RamosSport
Andre Silva lifts Portugal past Italy in Nations LeagueSport
Study: Rainforest life exposure can create more diverse microbiome in kidsLifestyle
'Hotel Mumbai' recounts horrors, courage in 2008 attackLifestyle
Snakes on a plate: Vietnam's coiled cuisineLifestyle
Lady Gaga still haunted by sexual assaultLifestyle
Robert Redford bids farewell to acting with throwback crime caperLifestyle
‘First Man’ movie on Armstrong causes controversyLifestyle
Carrie Underwood to receive star on Hollywood Walk of FameLifestyle
‘I was born to do this’ – Semenya boldly shines in new Nike adSport
SA director Jahmil X.T. Qubeka premiers film at Toronto Film FestivalLifestyle
KZN ANC shocked by arrest of party councillor for Musawenkosi Mchunu’s murderPolitics
'Sunday Times' editors to discuss backlash over Ramaphosa plot storyPolitics
ANC: No plot to remove Ramaphosa will succeedPolitics
Zondo: Duduzane Zuma in better position to cross-examine state capture witnessesPolitics
ANC wants Jacob Zuma, other leaders implicated in state capture to testifyPolitics
ANC: Alleged meeting to topple Ramaphosa was not sanctioned by partyPolitics
[OPINION] From our ancestors to modern leaders: the story of corruptionOpinion
[OPINION] Why Serena Williams’ fight should make us all feel uncomfortableSport
[ANALYSIS] To zero-rate, or not to zero-rate: the complex VAT debateOpinion
[OPINION] Xenophobia in SA: why it’s time to unsettle narratives about migrantsOpinion
[OPINION] Dismantling the state (capture) that Zuma builtOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Memory loss: Here’s how young people can stay mentally fitOpinion
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
Cadbury stockpiles biscuits for hard BrexitBusiness
[LISTEN] 3 reasons why farmland prices dropped 32%Business
Zimbabwe’s Mthuli Ncube wants to clear World Bank arrearsAfrica
Rand firmer as emerging markets take a breatherBusiness
MTN CEO confident about Nigeria dispute as firm applies for injunctionAfrica
Cadbury stockpiles biscuits for hard Brexit
The snack giant is stockpiling ingredients, confectionery and biscuits in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
LONDON - Mondelez International, owner of British chocolate maker Cadbury, is stockpiling ingredients, confectionery and biscuits in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the US snack-food group's European boss said Tuesday.
"Like the whole of the food and drink industry in the UK, we would prefer a good deal that allows the free flow of products as that would have less of an impact to the UK consumer," Mondelez Europe president Hubert Weber told The Times newspaper.
"However, we are also preparing for a hard Brexit and, from a buffering perspective for Mondelez, we are stocking higher levels of ingredients and finished products, although you can only do so much because of the shelf life of our products. We have a contingency plan in place to manage...as the UK is not self-sufficient in terms of food ingredients, so that could be a challenge."
Hopes for a Brexit agreement between Brussels and London rose this week, but British police have reportedly drawn up contingency plans for civil unrest if Britain crashes out of the EU, citing fears of shortages of food and goods.
US food giant Kraft Foods bought Cadbury in 2010 in a deal then worth £11.9 billion, after a protracted takeover battle.
Two years later, Kraft was split into two: Mondelez, the global snacks company, and Kraft Foods Group, the North American grocery products giant. Kraft and Heinz then merged three years after that to form Kraft Heinz.
