Small fire contained on Metrorail train in Strand

Metrorail says the fire was caused by an electrical fault. The blaze has now been doused.

CAPE TOWN - A train caught fire early on Tuesday morning at the Strand railway station.

Metrorail's Richard Walker explains: “It was an electrical fault while the train driver was busy with a power test. An electrical shortage caused some sparks and a small fire. This was quickly extinguished by staff on the scene.”

The train company has arranged buses to operate between Strand and Blackheath stations.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)