Small fire contained on Metrorail train in Strand

Local
Metrorail says the fire was caused by an electrical fault. The blaze has now been doused.
CAPE TOWN - A train caught fire early on Tuesday morning at the Strand railway station.
Metrorail's Richard Walker explains: “It was an electrical fault while the train driver was busy with a power test. An electrical shortage caused some sparks and a small fire. This was quickly extinguished by staff on the scene.”
The train company has arranged buses to operate between Strand and Blackheath stations.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
