SJC plans Parly march over police resourcing as crime stats expected
The figures for the 2016/2017 period showed murder had increased by 1.8% while sexual offences and the number of reported rape cases had both decreased by over 4%.
CAPE TOWN - South Africans will learn on Tuesday if authorities have been able to bolster their efforts to address the country's disturbingly high crime rate.
Pressure group the Social Justice Coalition is today planning to march on Parliament to demand that police resourcing be beefed up in crime-stricken neighbourhoods in Cape Town.
The SJC’s Axolile Notywala says in 2014, the Khayelitsha commission of inquiry into policing found improved access to crime figures could improve relations between police and residents.
"What we are saying when we march today is that crime statistics themselves must be released on a more regular basis so that these things can be dealt with. Police should be where they are needed. They shouldn’t be in areas where they are not needed."
Ndithini Tyhido, from NGO Khayelitsha Development Forum, says special emphasis must be put on crimes against children, as well as cases where schools are targeted by criminals.
"There’s now a spate of school robberies in Khayelitsha. We really want to hear from the minister what plans they have and what the department plans to prevent school robberies, as well as their plan on all contact crimes."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
