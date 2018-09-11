Site of deadly blast poses no risk, says Denel as it resumes munitions testing
As the investigation into the deadly explosion continues, Rheinmetall Denel Munition CEO Norbert Schulze says the company will continue to provide daily updates.
CAPE TOWN - Munitions testing at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition plant in Somerset West has resumed following a deadly explosion at the site.
A week ago, eight workers were killed in a blast.
Experts say that the blast walls surrounding the N16 unit have been destroyed and the building has collapsed.
He says that nearby communities may hear some noise due to munitions testing and he wants to assure residents that those sounds are normal, adding they should not be alarmed.
The company insists the site poses no risk to the surrounding area and communities.
Meanwhile, the names of the victims who died in the explosion will only be released once the identification process is completed and after consultation with their families.
Investigations are currently underway to determine what caused the blast.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
