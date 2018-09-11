SA-born Labuschagne named in Australia Test squad

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
Go

SA-born Labuschagne named in Australia Test squad

South African-born batsman Marnus Labuschagne has been called up to Australia’s Test match squad for the two-match series against Pakistan in the UAE next month.

South African-born Marnus Labuschagne has been called up to the Australia Test squad. Picture: @CricketAus/Twitter
South African-born Marnus Labuschagne has been called up to the Australia Test squad. Picture: @CricketAus/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African-born batsman Marnus Labuschagne has been called up to Australia’s Test match squad for the two-match series against Pakistan in the UAE next month.

Born in Klerksdorp in the North West province, Labuschagne relocated to Australia in 2004 when he was just 10-years-old. Labuschagne has played 34 first-class matches for Queensland, scoring 2,147 runs at an average of 35.19.

Wicket-keeper batsman Tim Paine will continue to captain the side, while there are notable absentees in fast bowling duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood who have not recovered in time from their respective injuries.

Mitchell Starc, though, has recovered from his back injury sustained in the disastrous tour of South Africa earlier in the year and will tour the UAE with the side. Veteran paceman, Peter Siddle, returns to the squad while there is also a call-up for explosive batsman, Aaron Finch, in the squad.

The first Test gets underway on 3 October in Dubai.

Squad: Tim Paine (c), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA