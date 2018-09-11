SA-born Labuschagne named in Australia Test squad
South African-born batsman Marnus Labuschagne has been called up to Australia’s Test match squad for the two-match series against Pakistan in the UAE next month.
Born in Klerksdorp in the North West province, Labuschagne relocated to Australia in 2004 when he was just 10-years-old. Labuschagne has played 34 first-class matches for Queensland, scoring 2,147 runs at an average of 35.19.
Wicket-keeper batsman Tim Paine will continue to captain the side, while there are notable absentees in fast bowling duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood who have not recovered in time from their respective injuries.
Australia Test squad for #PAKvAUS: Tim Paine (c), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc.
Mitchell Starc, though, has recovered from his back injury sustained in the disastrous tour of South Africa earlier in the year and will tour the UAE with the side. Veteran paceman, Peter Siddle, returns to the squad while there is also a call-up for explosive batsman, Aaron Finch, in the squad.
The first Test gets underway on 3 October in Dubai.
