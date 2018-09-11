Ramaphosa has no problem testifying at state capture inquiry
The DA has called for him to appear before the inquiry to answer why he allowed state capture to flourish under Jacob Zuma's leadership.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will gladly testify before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture if asked to do so.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for him to appear before the inquiry to answer why he allowed state capture to flourish under Jacob Zuma's leadership.
Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday afternoon, Ramaphosa was again pushed by the party to explain what he knew about state capture while he served as the deputy president.
The president says testimony that has emerged at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry so far has come across both as a surprise and a shock to many.
He says any member of the public who has information to share with the Zondo Commission should do so, and that includes himself.
“If the Zondo Commission asks me to appear, I have no difficulty, I have no opposition, I will go with a great deal of pleasure.”
He says since it was the African National Congress that asked for an inquiry into state capture, and it would make no sense for him to dissociate himself from the process.
“When the Zondo Commission seeks our participation we will be more than happy to go to the commission.”
The commission has put proceedings on hold for now and is due to make an announcement on Wednesday on how it plans to proceed.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
