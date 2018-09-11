Ramaphosa back in Parly for Q&A session
This will be his third question session since he became the president in February.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is back in Parliament on Tuesday to answer questions from Members of Parliament.
Ramaphosa’s appearance comes amid swirling reports of an alleged plot to unseat him as president.
While there are no prepared questions on the alleged plot, MPs will in all likelihood raise the matter during supplementary questions.
Other questions that Ramaphosa will respond to are related to the implementation of lifestyle audits for ministers.
The president will also be quizzed on steps that government is taking to restore local and global confidence in state-owned enterprises.
Ramaphosa will face a question on US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on land expropriation and whether he is prepared for the consequences of expropriation, like possible sanctions from western countries.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
