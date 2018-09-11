Parly committee: All submissions on land reform to be treated equally
The co-chair of the committee, Lewis Nzimande, says while they appreciate input from the banking sector they will not treat these opinions any differently to others.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s constitutional review committee says it will be considering all written and oral submission made by individuals and organisations equally.
The co-chair of the committee, Lewis Nzimande, was responding to submissions made by Nedbank and the Banking Association of SA (Basa) last week against amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
Nedbank warned that it would lead to a banking crisis.
But, Nzimande says this is premature and alarmist as no policies on how the expropriation would take place have been made available.
He says that while they appreciate input from the banking sector, they will not treat these opinions any differently to others.
“There’s no individual citizen with powers to influence us. When they [the banking sector] made their presentation, they said themselves their input is worth considering on its strength.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
ANC wants Jacob Zuma, other leaders implicated in state capture to testify
-
'Sunday Times' editors to discuss backlash over Ramaphosa plot story
-
Cele on crime stats: Police have dropped the ball
-
[WATCH] 57 people murdered in SA every day, Police Minister reveals
-
ANC: No plot to remove Ramaphosa will succeed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.