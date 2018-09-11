Parly committee: All submissions on land reform to be treated equally

The co-chair of the committee, Lewis Nzimande, says while they appreciate input from the banking sector they will not treat these opinions any differently to others.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s constitutional review committee says it will be considering all written and oral submission made by individuals and organisations equally.

The co-chair of the committee, Lewis Nzimande, was responding to submissions made by Nedbank and the Banking Association of SA (Basa) last week against amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Nedbank warned that it would lead to a banking crisis.

But, Nzimande says this is premature and alarmist as no policies on how the expropriation would take place have been made available.

He says that while they appreciate input from the banking sector, they will not treat these opinions any differently to others.

“There’s no individual citizen with powers to influence us. When they [the banking sector] made their presentation, they said themselves their input is worth considering on its strength.”

