Pandor: R2.2bn paid so far to NSFAS students
Higher Education & Training Minister Naledi Pandor says the total amount of funds paid out to date now stands at R17 billion, while over 500,000 new and returning students have had their funding confirmed.
CAPE TOWN - Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor says she's pleased with the progress made by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) since it was placed under administration last month.
She's told Parliament in the first eight days of administration alone, R2.2 billion was disbursed to students.
But she says at least 34,000 TVET college students have still not signed the necessary documents and face losing their funding if they don't.
“The change that has emanated from the administration has also pointed to the critical need for more support to be provided to TVET colleges to develop systems and capacity for student financial aid administration.”
Applications for the 2019 academic year are currently being accepted, but will only be received until 30 November.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
