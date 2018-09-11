OUTsurance partners with Safa in R50m deal to improve match officiating
As advocates for fair play, in a space traditionally dominated by males, the partnership will also seek to promote female match officials.
CAPE TOWN - OUTsurance has announced a new match official’s sponsorship with the South African Football Association (Safa), making it the first ever football match official’s sponsorship in South Africa.
This partnership will afford the brand visibility on the football field through the match official’s kit which will be worn at all AbsaPremier Soccer League, National First Division, ABC Motsepe League, SAB League, Sasol Women’s League and all cup matches. But the sponsorship extends beyond having the branded match official’s apparel.
This sponsorship will focus on a range of factors which will improve the standard of football in the country. This includes grassroots development of underprivileged match officials to promote employment in the sector. The partnership will also facilitate the skills training development of the referees to ensure sound judgement on the field of play, furthermore, OUTsurance and Safa will ensure fair remuneration packages for the match officials.
As advocates for fair play, in a space traditionally dominated by males, the partnership will also seek to promote female match officials. To further establish a global footprint, by exposing South African match officials to other football communities, the partnership will train refs so that they can officiate at international matches.
Speaking at the launch held at Safa House in Nasrec, Johannesburg, Hazel Chimhandamba, OUTsurance sponsorship executive said: “We are delighted to partner with Sasa on this first of its kind football sponsorship which we are certain will advance the standard of our football. Match officials are the focal point of what happens on the football pitch and we believe that if we can upskill our match officials, we can definitely improve our football.”
The official kit which will be worn by match officials was exhibited by some of the country’s top referees and will debut this weekend.
