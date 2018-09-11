Ntshumayelo successfully appeals cocaine ban

Thandani Ntshumayelo’s successful bid to have his ban reduced means that two years have been scrapped from the initial four-year ban and he will now to able to seek a club to resurrect his career.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo has successfully appealed his four-year ban for testing positive for cocaine in September 2016 and is now free to resume his football career.

